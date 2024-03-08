Morgan Wallen To Rock Hyde Park On July 4th

(EBM) When Morgan Wallen performed in London for the first time on Dec. 3, 2023, Daily Express remarked that his presence at The O2 carried "such immense force that it could not be contained by the colossal venue."

Now, the 11-time 2023 Billboard Music Awards-winner is super-sizing his London presence, announcing one night only at the city's historic Hyde Park on July 4, 2024. "Last fall was my first time in the UK and man, I loved it," remarks Wallen. "I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible."

Reflecting on the significance of his upcoming show, Wallen adds, "To play where legendary artists like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones have played is a huge honor for me and my band, and we can't wait to be back."

The news comes on the heels of Wallen's Abbey Road Sessions, commemorating the one-year anniversary of his record-setting album One Thing At A Time. Recorded in London in the iconic Studio Two at the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 5, 2023, the digital series includes five live recordings from One Thing At A Time, an unreleased fan-favorite, "Lies Lies Lies," and a never-before-recorded cover of British rock band Nothing But Thieves' "Graveyard Whistling."

