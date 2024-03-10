Kurt Deimer Shares 'Dance' Video

Kurt Deimer has released a self-directed music video for his newest single, "Dance," which has been shared ahead of his forthcoming debut album, And So It Begins.., that will arrive later this year.
Deimer said of the track,, "I boarded a Southwest flight in January of 2022. It was a last minute flight, and I was crammed against a window for a 4 plus hours. I convinced myself to endure this flight I was gonna to write a killer song."
He continues, "'Dance' is about life. It has its ups and downs. Life can be quiet and serene. Then it can be turbulent and stormy. It can create a war within your mind, heart and soul.
"We all have to teach ourselves to dance through the good and bad in life. Enjoy life. Embrace life, escape negativity before it consumes us. Writing this song helped me escape a bad situation on this flight. I did not let the circumstances consume me. I wrote 'Dance' to get me through it."
