Kurt Deimer Announces New Tour Dates with Yngwie Malmsteen

(OMG) Kurt Deimer announced that he will be touring alongside Yngwie Malmsteen this fall. Kurt will join the tour on September 27th in Clearwater, Florida. The tour will conclude on November 18th in New York City, NY.
Kurt's newest single, "Dance," released on March 1, 2024, is a testament to resilience and the ability to find inspiration in challenging circumstances. The single is a precursor to his highly anticipated debut album, And So It Begins.., slated for release later this year.
Kurt unveiled the eagerly awaited music video, a visual masterpiece captured against the stunning backdrop of a Los Angeles rooftop. Directed by the visionary Kurt Deimer himself, the video seamlessly weaves together captivating imagery and dynamic visuals.
Kurt Deimer Upcoming Tour Dates:
7/17 Wyandotte, MI - District 142 with Texas Hippie Coaliton
7/19 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs with Texas Hippie Coaliton
7/21 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre with Texas Hippie Coaliton
7/22 Kansas City, MO - The Truman with Tesla
7/26 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar with Texas Hippie Coaliton
7/27 Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Brewing with Texas Hippie Coaliton
7/28 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon with Texas Hippie Coaliton
8/9 Denver, CO - The Rickhouse with Texas Hippie Coalition
8/10 Pierre, SD - Roadhouse with Texas Hippie Coalition
8/12 Billings, MT - The Pub Station with Texas Hippie Coalition
8/15 Seattle, WA - Club Hektic with Texas Hippie Coalition
8/17 Stateline, ID - Cruisers with Texas Hippie Coalition
8/24 Mt Vernon, KY - New Barn Theater with Tesla
8/27 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium with Tesla
8/28 Lewiston, NY - Earl W. Brydges Artpark with Tesla
8/31 Cincinatti, OH - Brady Center with Tesla
9/20 Gary, IN - Hard Rock with Tesla
9/24 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live with Tesla
9/25 Ft Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theater with Tesla
9/27 Clearwater, FL - Caital Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
9/28 Mt Dora, FL - Mt Dora Music Hall with Yngwie Malmsteen
9/29 Tallahassee, FL - The Moon with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/2 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/4 Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/5 Pawtucket, RI - The Met with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/6 New Haven, CT - Toads Place with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/7 Boston, MA - The Wilbur with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/9 York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/10 Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/11 Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/12 Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/13 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/16 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/18 Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/19 Dalles, OR - Granada Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/20 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/22 Roseville, CA - Goldfields with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/24 Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/25 Anaheim, CA - Grove with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/26 Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/27 San Diego, CA - House of Blues with Yngwie Malmsteen
10/30 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/1 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/2 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/3 Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/4 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/5 Dallas, TX - Trees with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/7 Covington, KY - Madison Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/8 Lorain, OH - Lorain Place with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/9 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/10 Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/14 Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/15 Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/16 Newton, NJ - Newton Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen
11/18 New York City, NY - Grammercy with Yngwie Malmsteen
