PAIN have premiered a music video for their new song "Go With The Flow", which is the first single from their forthcoming album, "I Am", that will arrive on May 17th.
The new video features actor Peter Stormare (Palme d'Or awarded Dancer in the Dark, Fargo, Prison Break, The Big Lebowski). Peter Tagtgren had this to say about the track, "'Go With The Flow' is taking me back to '80's synth pop.
"It was an idea I had for a while to write in more of that direction, so I was taking out analog synths and going crazy, and of course I needed to come back to a catchy Pain chorus.
"[The] hardest part was to write lyrics to the song, and to figure out what style to use to sing. The lyrics are about me, always being negative and the need to let things go when they don't go as planned, and brush it off and move on."
Seattle Supergroup Painted Shield Announce New Album With 'Transector' Stream
Tony Hawk Revealed Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard With Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art - 2023 In Review
Stone Sour's Josh Rand Underwent Spinal Surgery
Post Profit Tackle Growing Pains With 'Drug Emporium' Video
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works- Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced- more
Slash Recruits AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor'- Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'- more
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works
Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced
CKY Launching The New Reason to Dream Tour
PAIN Recruit Actor Peter Stormare For 'Go With The Flow' Video
The HU Release 'The Gereg - Instrumentals' Album
The Plot In You Unleash 'Don't Look Back' Video
Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules Coming In May
The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn' On Vinyl And CD