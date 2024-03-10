.

PAIN Recruit Actor Peter Stormare For 'Go With The Flow' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2024
PAIN have premiered a music video for their new song "Go With The Flow", which is the first single from their forthcoming album, "I Am", that will arrive on May 17th.

The new video features actor Peter Stormare (Palme d'Or awarded Dancer in the Dark, Fargo, Prison Break, The Big Lebowski). Peter Tagtgren had this to say about the track, "'Go With The Flow' is taking me back to '80's synth pop.

"It was an idea I had for a while to write in more of that direction, so I was taking out analog synths and going crazy, and of course I needed to come back to a catchy Pain chorus.

"[The] hardest part was to write lyrics to the song, and to figure out what style to use to sing. The lyrics are about me, always being negative and the need to let things go when they don't go as planned, and brush it off and move on."

PAIN Recruit Actor Peter Stormare For 'Go With The Flow' Video

