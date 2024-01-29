Seattle Supergroup Painted Shield Announce New Album With 'Transector' Stream

Seattle, WA-based supergroup Painted Shield have shared their new single "Transector", and announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Painted Shield 3," on July 26, 2024.
Stone Gossard said of the album, "Three records in and Painted Shield keeps flipping the script and morphing in real time. How'd I get so lucky to be able to work with these four talented, adventurous artists, including our producer Josh Evans?
He said of the lead single, "This song inhabits some 80s throwback portion of our psyches, and highlights the dual vocal artistry of both Mason and Brittany. I love how this song started as a single guitar riff and kept growing, as more layers and points of view were added. It's a beaut."
The band will be playing a special headlining a show in Seattle, WA on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Paramount Theatre, as part of Loosegroove Records Presents: A Loosegroove Revue, alongside performances from The Brittany Davis Band, Mason Jennings, Jonny Polonsky and Zoser. Stone Gossard will serve as emcee of the evening.
