All-Star The Music of Crosby, Stills and Nash Tribute Event Announced

(TPH) Michael Dorf Presents is thrilled to announce a stellar lineup of artists for the 19th annual Music Of tribute concert, this year honoring the music of the legendary Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Carnegie Hall on May 13, 2024, The Music of Crosby, Stills and Nash not only promises to be a night of unforgettable performances; it also supports a noble cause, directing proceeds to music education for underserved youth.

In an evening filled with spectacular music and surprises, The Music of Crosby, Stills and Nash will feature Todd Rundgren, Grace Potter, Taylor Meier of Caamp, Yola, Iron & Wine, Rickie Lee Jones, Joseph, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate, Aoife O'Donovan, Neal Francis, and Sammy Rae of Sammy Rae & The Friends. Each artist will bring their unique interpretation to the rich catalog of Crosby, Stills and Nash, as well as selections from the band members' solo careers, in a tribute that spans generations and genres.

The evening's performances will be anchored by a house band of remarkable talent, led by Todd Caldwell and featuring Adam Minkoff, Michelle Willis, Thad DeBrock, Chris Bruce, and Josh Dion. This ensemble of musicians will provide the perfect backdrop to a night that celebrates the enduring legacy of Crosby, Stills and Nash, whose music has inspired countless artists and music lovers across the globe.

To be a part of this incredible evening at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the music that David, Stephen, and I created together, is a profound honor," said Graham Nash. "I look forward to seeing a diverse and talented group of artists perform our songs. Music has always been about connection, about sharing stories and emotions that resonate with each other. This event allows us to relive those connections and support a cause close to our hearts-music education."

"Bringing together such an extraordinary lineup to celebrate the timeless music of Crosby, Stills, and Nash at the iconic Carnegie Hall is a dream come true," said Michael Dorf, founder of the Music Of series. "Each year, the Music Of series aims to not only pay homage to the music of legends but also to light a spark in the hearts of the next generation through music education. With this year's concert, we're not just celebrating the legacy of Crosby, Stills, and Nash; we're investing in the future of music, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to discover their own voice. I'm profoundly grateful for the chance to continue this tradition and excited for everyone to experience the magic we have in store."

VIP tickets are now on sale at musicof.org, with tickets going on sale to the public via Carnegie Hall on March 20. For almost two decades, the Music Of series has continued its tradition of honoring legendary artists and their extensive songbooks, all while making a significant impact on music education. Past shows have featured the music of the likes of Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne. These sold-out events directed all net proceeds - $100,000 annually and $1.9 million in total - to a diverse group of non-profit organizations dedicated to music education. The beneficiaries include Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D'Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.

