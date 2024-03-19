George Strait: The King at Kyle Field Announced

(EBM) Texas troubadour George Strait has announced the only performance in his home state this year with a concert set for Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field. The King of Country Music will be joined by special guests Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Tickets to the Kyle Field George Strait: The King at Kyle Field performance go on sale to the general public Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. CT via TheKingAtKyle.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning March 22 at 10 a.m. CT through March 27 at 10 p.m. CT.

The news follows the recent announcement that Strait will once again team up with Chris Stapleton to perform one-off stadium dates this year with stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Soldier Field, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and more. Joining the King of Country and Stapleton for those nine dates are special guests Little Big Town.

Since his record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements outside of his 36-and-counting Strait to Vegas shows at T-Mobile Arena, including headlining both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021 plus his 31st appearance at the Houston Rodeo in 2022. With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts-more than any other artist in any genre-during the span of his 30+ year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other Country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, "The Weight of the Badge." He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Strait's 2024 Concert Calendar:

5/4 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN

5/11 EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, FL

5/25 Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA

6/1 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC

6/8 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

6/15 Kyle Field College Station, TX*

6/29 Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT

7/13 Ford Field Detroit, MI

7/20 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

12/7 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

*Just Announced - On Sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am CT

