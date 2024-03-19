The Used, Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky Plot Summer Tour

The Used have announced they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American headlining tour that will feature special guests Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 20th in Gary, IN at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and will run through July 13th where it will wrap up in Norfolk, VA on at The NorVa.

"Stoked to be touring with some of our oldest friends in the industry," says The Used vocalist Bert McCracken. "We've always been huge fans of Big Blue Monkey! Can't wait to see Amira Elfeky live as well!!!"

"The Used have been big brothers to Story Of The Year for over 20 years," continues Story Of The Year frontman Dan Marsala. "They were the one of first bands to take us on tour after we finished 'Page Avenue' and they played a big part in SOTY becoming the band we are today. I've always admired how The Used were the fearless leaders of our early 2000s scene and I'm so proud of the friendship that we built so many years ago. The Used and Story Of The Year... that just sounds right!"

The Used Summer Tour Dates

June 20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino - Northern Indiana

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

June 23 - Franklin, WI - Phase Fest*

June 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

June 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

June 28 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

June 29 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple

June 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 2 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

July 3 - Portland, ME - State Theatre Portland

July 5 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS**

July 6 - St. Catharines, ON - Born and Raised Fest#

July 9 - Baltimore, MD - Power Plant Live

July 10 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 13 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

* Festival appearance w/ The Used and Story Of The Year

# Festival appearance w/ The Used

** The Used and Amira Elfeky only

