The Melvins Deliver 'Allergic To Food'

The Melvins have shared their brand new single "Allergic To Food", which is the second track that they have revealed from their forthcoming album, "Tarantula Heart", that will arrive on April 19th.

"The way we approached Tarantula Heart was different than any other Melvins' album," Buzz Osborne explained upon the album announcement. "I had Dale and Roy come in and play along with Steven and I to some riffs, then I took those sessions and figured out what parts would work and wrote new music to fit. This isn't a studio approach we've ever taken. Usually we have the songs written BEFORE we start recording!"

"The majority of Tarantula Heart has dual drum parts," Dale Crover adds. "Roy is an amazing drummer. We would discuss what we would do pattern wise, then we'd just go for it. Improvising riffs and trading off on drum fills."

