The Melvins And Boris Announce Twins of Evil Tour

Tour poster

(Speakeasy) The Melvins, continuing their 40th anniversary celebrations, have announced the "Twins of Evil Tour," a seven-week trek that sees the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Washington band joined by Japanese trio Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).

"40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the 'Twins of Evil Tour' with our friends, Boris," Buzz Osborne shares of a set that will see the iconic band perform the beloved Bullhead album in its entirety, as well as additional tracks across their discography. "This will be a stone groove!"

Boris' Takeshi adds: "Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead."

The Melvins have already had an eventful 40th anniversary year, recently wrapping up a stint on the Ipecac Geek Show tour with labelmates Mr. Bungle and Spotlights, before venturing overseas for the band's first European outing since 2018. The group were also recently featured on a series of Revolver covers, marking their 1983 inception with a trio of portraits shot by Tool's Adam Jones. Ipecac Recordings has spent the year highlighting previously released Melvins' albums with quick-to-sell-out vinyl reissues. Currently available (https://ipecac.lnk.to/Melvins2023) are Tres Cabrones, Houdini Live 2005, and The Bulls & The Bees + Electroretard.

Tickets for the "Twins of Evil Tour" are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 am local time. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.

"Twins of Evil Tour" dates:

August 24 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

August 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House

August 26 Fresno, CA Strummer's

August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 29 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

August 31 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

September 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox

September 2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

September 3 Bozeman, MT The ELM

September 5 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

September 6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

September 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

September 8 Chicago, IL Metro

September 9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

September 11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

September 12 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

September 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

September 14 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

September 15 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian

September 16 Maspeth, NY Desertfest NYC

September 18 Albany, NY Empire Live

September 19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

September 20 Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café

September 21 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

September 22 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

September 24 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

September 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

September 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

September 28 Savannah, GA District Live

September 29 Birmingham, AL Saturn

September 30 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's

October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live - Studio

October 3 Austin, TX Mohawk

October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 6 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

October 7 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

October 9 Denver, CO Summit

October 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

October 13 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

October 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues

Related Stories

Ipecac Recordings Resurrects Geek Show Tour with Mr. Bungle, the Melvins & Spotlights

The Melvins Recruit Taipei Houston For California Tour Dates

The Melvins Announce The Five Legged Tour

The Melvins Plot The Electric Roach Tour

More The Melvins News