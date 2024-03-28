The Exies Return With 'For What It's Worth'

(Cosa Nostra) The Exies have announced their much-anticipated return with the release of brand new single 'For What It's Worth'. Coinciding with the release, The Exies have revealed a special reunion show at the legendary Viper Room on LA's Sunset Strip, set for May 29th, hosted by none other than Matt Pinfield.

"For What It's Worth" marks a pivotal moment in, Scott Stevens' personal and musical journey. The Exies frontman and songwriter shares "Writing 'For What It's Worth" was a cathartic process for me.

"It was a turning point in my mental stance on my life, where I was questioning if the life I have built for myself and my loved ones was 'enough'...ultimately, the process brought me to the realization that it has to be...because Ive lived and loved the best that I could up till this point in my life ..."

Formed in 1997, The Exies released two influential LPs with Virgin Records, 'Inertia' and 'Head For The Door', achieving combined sales of over 500k and spawning singles that charted at rock radio. Both albums secured positions on the Billboard 200 chart. Their third album "A Modern Way of Living with the Truth" came out in 2007 before the group disbanded in 2010.

The Exies' music gained significant exposure through placements in numerous video games and tours alongside rock giants like Motley Crüe and Velvet Revolver. Following their hiatus, Scott Stevens continued to leave an indelible mark on the musical landscape with co-written songs amassing over 2 billion streams and selling over 40 million albums.

Now, The Exies are poised to pick up right where they left off with their reunion show and latest single, bringing together the nostalgia of their storied past and the freshness of their current creative evolution.

"For the Viper Room, it's family; it's where we got signed. Everything that made a difference for us happened there, so it's fitting that this is where the reunion show would be held," Stevens shares, emphasizing the sentimental venue choice for their comeback performance.

'For What It's Worth' and tickets for the Viper Room reunion show are available now. Join The Exies as they embark on the next chapter of their extraordinary musical journey.

