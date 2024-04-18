The Exies Reveal Never Before Seen Footage With 'For What It's Worth' Video

(Cosa Nostra) The Exies have today released the official music video for their latest comeback single, 'For What It's Worth'. The brand new video transports fans back into time, offering an intimate and nostalgic look into the band's formative years through never-before-seen footage.

Capturing the essence of their youth and the spirit of the era, the brand new video for 'For What It's Worth' offers a candid portrayal of The Exies as they navigated the highs and lows of the music industry. From intimate studio sessions to adrenaline-fueled live performances, the video compilation showcases the band's raw talent and unbridled passion for their craft.

Diving deep into the band's archives, frontman Scott Stevens shares: "Over 20 hours of footage from "02" to "2010 "was gone through. It really captures the time of the band and all we accomplished, from motley tours to velvet revolver shows, to MTV spring break , Red Rocks to countless festivals and studio footage , mostly captured by my wife Flavia. It truly adds power to the song and the song adds power to it. A symbiotic turn is now ours to share. I hope you enjoy the ride that was and is the Exies ..."

Related Stories

The Exies Return With 'For What It's Worth'

News > The Exies