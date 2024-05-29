The Exies Share 's.A.D.' Video and Announce Comeback EP

(Cosa Nostra) The Exies are thrilled to announce their long-awaited comeback EP, "Closure", set for release on Friday, June 28th. Alongside today's announcement, the band have also released a brand new video for their latest single, "s.A.D".

As a significant milestone in The Exies' illustrious career, "Closure" marks their first body of work in over a decade and features a collection of tracks that delve into themes of reflection, resilience, and new beginnings. The upcoming EP will feature the band's signature - a blend of infectious rock anthems weaved together with introspective lyrics, embodying the band's lasting legacy.

Lifting the curtain behind the "Closure" EP, frontman Scott Stevens shares: "Closure is about moving from the past so one can walk through the door to the next chapter."

Diving into the latest single "s.A.D.", Stevens adds: "I wrote 's.A.D' during the grip of the Covid shut down at its highest point. It's the 1st song that I had written for myself in a long, long time and it became the catalyst for the Closure EP really. It's about wanting and needing a change. Really reaching to touch and live out your dreams but something always seems to knock you back a peg, yet still remaining optimistic that better days are ahead."

Now, The Exies are poised to pick up right where they left off with their reunion show and latest single, bringing together the nostalgia of their storied past and the freshness of their current creative evolution.

"For the Viper Room, it's family; it's where we got signed. Everything that made a difference for us happened there, so it's fitting that this is where the reunion show would be held," Stevens shares, emphasizing the sentimental venue choice for their comeback performance.

As their highly anticipated return to the stage nears, The Exies are poised for an unforgettable reunion show at the legendary Viper Room on LA's Sunset Strip, scheduled for May 29th and hosted by none other than Matt Pinfield.

