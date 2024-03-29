Boys Like Girls Announce Weekend At Foxwoods Shows

(Atom Splitter) Boys Like Girls will present "Weekend At Foxwoods," to be held at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT on July 13 and 14. Joined by some of the biggest names that 2000s alternative music has to offer, the weekend's agenda would be a checkmark on any music lover's bucket list. The brightest of the emo stars have aligned and created the ultimate emo destination.

On the upcoming festivities they've organized to be in their stomping grounds, the band said, "We are thrilled to be back at Foxwoods, our old stomping grounds, for what is sure to be a wild weekend of live music, DJ sets, pool parties, epic singalongs, and acoustic sets by some of our most legendary friends. We invite you all for a weekend packed with nostalgia, but also one welcoming in the next chapter of BOYS LIKE GIRLS...you've heard our new album SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS...it's time to celebrate with a full WEEKEND AT FOXWOODS. You best believe we're gonna be out hitting the tables and showing those slot machines what's up while we're in the house. Meet us at FOXWOODS July 13+14, 2024."

Saturday the 13th will see a full theatre performance from BOYS LIKE GIRLS, with special appearances by the likes of Ken Vasoli of THE STARTING LINE, Tom Higgenson of PLAIN WHITE T'S, and Will Pugh of CARTEL. Hit the slots, grab your chips, and play some games with BOYS LIKE GIRLS throughout the day at the Foxwoods Casino. Evening plans will be a Late Night Emo After Party at Centrale. And for winning guests? Even more surprises to be had along the way!

Sunday the 14th, bring your shades because (upon ticket purchase at a later date), you're invited to WAVE Foxwoods Presents: Love Drunk Pool Party hosted by DJ Gregory James, better known as Greg James of BOYS LIKE GIRLS.

