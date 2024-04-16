Boys Like Girls Recruit Grayscale For 2024 Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Boys Like Girls have announced its upcoming 2024 headline tour dates. Grayscale will support. Boys Like Girls will also support Dashboard Confessional this summer. Tickets for the headline run go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, April 19.

Additionally, the band previously announced "Weekend At Foxwoods," to be held at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT on July 13 and 14. Joined by some of the biggest names that 2000s alternative music has to offer, the weekend's agenda would be a checkmark on any music lover's bucket list. The brightest of the emo stars have aligned and created the ultimate emo destination.

On the upcoming festivities they've organized to be in their stomping grounds, the band said, "We are thrilled to be back at Foxwoods, our old stomping grounds, for what is sure to be a wild weekend of live music, DJ sets, pool parties, epic singalongs, and acoustic sets by some of our most legendary friends. We invite you all for a weekend packed with nostalgia, but also one welcoming in the next chapter of Boys Like Girls...you've heard our new album Sunday At Foxwoods...it's time to celebrate with a full Weekend At Foxwoods. You best believe we're gonna be out hitting the tables and showing those slot machines what's up while we're in the house. Meet us at FOXWOODS July 13+14, 2024."

Saturday the 13th will see a full theatre performance from Boys Like Girls, with special appearances by the likes of Ken Vasoli of The Starting Line, Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's, and Will Pugh of Cartel. Hit the slots, grab your chips, and play some games with Boys Like Girls throughout the day at the Foxwoods Casino. Evening plans will be a Late Night Emo After Party at Centrale. And for winning guests? Even more surprises to be had along the way! Sunday the 14th, bring your shades because (upon ticket purchase at a later date), you're invited to Wave Foxwoods Presents: Love Drunk Pool Party hosted by DJ Gregory James, better known as Greg James of BOYS LIKE GIRLS.

BOYS LIKE GIRLS ON TOUR:

WITH GRAYSCALE:

6/1 - Fort Woth, TX - So What?! Music Festival*

6/2 - Kansas City, KS - Legends Field

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - AmFam House Stage (VIP @ SUMMERFEST)

6/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Rocks @ Fremont St

7/13 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino**

7/14 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino**

7/16 - Richmond, VA - The National

7/17 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

7/19 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

7/20 - Albertville, AL - Make More Memories Fest at Sand Mountain Amphitheater*

7/21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

7/23 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

7/25 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

7/26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

7/27 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

7/28 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

8/9 - Billings, MT - MontanaFair*

8/23 - Cleveland, OH - Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

8/24 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion***

*Festival

**Weekend At Foxwoods

***Supporting All Time Low

WITH DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL:

9/10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

9/11 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

9/12 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/14 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theater

9/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

9/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9/20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live Outdoors

9/21 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

9/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

9/25 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

9/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

9/27 - Bakersfield, CA - Kern County Fair

9/28 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/4 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

10/5 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/9 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

10/11 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

10/12 - Spokane, WA - Podium

10/13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

10/16 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

10/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Reserve

10/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

10/25 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10/26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

10/27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

