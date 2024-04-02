Dashboard Confessional Recruit BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn For Fall Tour

(BHM) Dashboard Confessional, announced their 2024 Fall tour featuring special guests BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on September 10 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ, making stops across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on October 27.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 2. Saints and Sailors presale and VIP packages are available starting Tuesday, April 2. Artist presale begins Wednesday, April 3. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10am local time at dashboardconfessional.com.
Citi is the official card of the Dashboard Confessional Fall Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10am local time until Thursday, April 4 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Ahead of the Fall Tour, Dashboard Confessional will play at Lovin' Life Festival, Sunfest and Let's Go! Music Fest before heading to Manchester, TN, to host Bonnaroo's Emo Superjam. All upcoming dates can be found here and below.
DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL 2024 TOUR DATES:
May 3-5 - Claremont, NC - Lovin' Life Festival%
Sun May 5 - West Palm Beach, FL - Sunfest%
Thurs May 30 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork
Fri May 31 - Crownsville, MD - Let's Go! Music Fest%
Sat June 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo - The Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam
August 23-24 - Oro-Medonte, Canada - All Your Friends Fest%
Tue Sep 10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Wed Sep 11 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Sep 12 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sat Sep 14 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre#
Sun Sep 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Tue Sep 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Wed Sep 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Fri Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Sat Sep 21 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sun Sep 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Tue Sep 24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Wed Sep 25 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Thu Sep 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
Sat Sep 28 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri Oct 04 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Sat Oct 05 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
Sun Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Wed Oct 09 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Oct 11 - Forest Grove, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge
Sat Oct 12 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Sun Oct 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Tue Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Wed Oct 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sat Oct 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival%
Sun Oct 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival%
Tue Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed Oct 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
Fri Oct 25 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sat Oct 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sun Oct 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
#Without BOYS LIKE GIRLS
% Festival Date
