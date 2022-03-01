.

Dashboard Confessional's Not Broadcast Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Keavin Wiggins | 02-28-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dashboard Confessional Video still
Video still

Jimmy Kimmel Live! have shared video of Dashboard Confessional's special three-song performance from the Kimmel Stage that was not part of the broadcast.

The band was on the late night network television program this past Friday night (February 25th) and performed this song "Everyone Else is Just Noise", that performance can be streamed here.

"Everyone Else Is Just Noise" comes from the band's latest album, "All The Truth That I Can Tell," this first new record in four years. For the special off-air performance the band played the songs "Here's To Moving On," "Screaming Infidelities," and "Vindicated ". Watch it below:

Related Stories
Dashboard Confessional's Not Broadcast Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Team For Spring Tour

Dashboard Confessional, Thrice Top Vagrant Anniversary Shows

Dashboard Confessional Declare 'Here's To Moving On' With New Song

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident 2020 In Review

News > Dashboard Confessional

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Vedder Jams Tom Petty Classics With Heartbreakers Star- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share 'Searching For My Love' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more

Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more

Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss

Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago