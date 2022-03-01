Dashboard Confessional's Not Broadcast Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Jimmy Kimmel Live! have shared video of Dashboard Confessional's special three-song performance from the Kimmel Stage that was not part of the broadcast.
The band was on the late night network television program this past Friday night (February 25th) and performed this song "Everyone Else is Just Noise", that performance can be streamed here.
"Everyone Else Is Just Noise" comes from the band's latest album, "All The Truth That I Can Tell," this first new record in four years. For the special off-air performance the band played the songs "Here's To Moving On," "Screaming Infidelities," and "Vindicated ". Watch it below:
