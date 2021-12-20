.

Dashboard Confessional, Thrice Top Vagrant Anniversary Shows

Michael Angulia | 12-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dashboard Confessional, Thrice Top Vagrant Anniversary Shows
Event poster

Vagrant Records have announced that they will hosting two very special anniversary shows early next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The first Vagrant 25 Years on the Street show will be taking place at Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, CA on May 28th, and the second will happen on June 11th at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA.

Label alumni Dashboard Confessional, Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary and Hot Rod Circuit will be performing at both shows. The Irvine show will also feature Alkaline Trio and Moneen will be playing the Worcester event.

Fans can purchase tickets here.

Related Stories


Dashboard Confessional, Thrice Top Vagrant Anniversary Shows

Dashboard Confessional Declare 'Here's To Moving On' With New Song

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident 2020 In Review

Dashboard Confessional Cover Elvis Classic 'Blue Christmas'

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident

News > Dashboard Confessional

advertisement
Day In Rock

Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons, Lead AXS Live From The Artists Den Lineup- Dashboard Confessional, Thrice To Vagrant Anniversary Shows- more

Axl Rose Wanted Wolfgang Van Halen To Jam With Guns N' Roses- Former Byzantine Drummer Matt Wolfe Dead At 46- more

Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery- Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million- more

advertisement
Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums

Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Books

Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021