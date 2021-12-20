Dashboard Confessional, Thrice Top Vagrant Anniversary Shows

Event poster

Vagrant Records have announced that they will hosting two very special anniversary shows early next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The first Vagrant 25 Years on the Street show will be taking place at Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, CA on May 28th, and the second will happen on June 11th at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA.

Label alumni Dashboard Confessional, Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary and Hot Rod Circuit will be performing at both shows. The Irvine show will also feature Alkaline Trio and Moneen will be playing the Worcester event.

Fans can purchase tickets here.

Related Stories

Dashboard Confessional Declare 'Here's To Moving On' With New Song

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident 2020 In Review

Dashboard Confessional Cover Elvis Classic 'Blue Christmas'

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident

News > Dashboard Confessional