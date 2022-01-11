Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Team For Spring Tour

Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World have announced that they will be teaming up for their coheadlining Surviving The Truth Tour of North America.

The trek will feature support from Sydney Sprague and is scheduled to begin on February 27th in Albuquerque, NM at the Kiva Auditorium and will conclude on March 22nd in Houston, TX at the 713 Music Hall.

Dashboard Confessional are launching the tour in support of their first new album in four years, "All The Truth That I Can Tell," which is set to hit stores on February 25th.

The artists ticket presales are set to kick off tomorrow, January 12th at 10:00 am (local). Spotify and Local Presales begin Thursday, January 13th at 10:00 am (local). General public tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 10:00 am (local). See the dates below:

The Surviving The Truth Tour Dates

2/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium3/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion3/2 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom3/4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion3/5 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live3/6 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall3/7 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company3/9 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre3/10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre3/11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns3/12 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns3/14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz3/15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center3/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre3/18 - Coconut Creek, FL - Pavilion at Seminole Casino3/21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater3/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

