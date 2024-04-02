Goose Add More Headline Dates To 2024 Tour

(BHM) Goose have announced more headlining tour dates in 2024. The newly announced run begins at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Art Center on September 1, and continues through the 28th, ending at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, CA. The band recently confirmed a summer headline tour and are about to embark on their first shows with new drummer Cotter Ellis, taking place over four nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre, April 7 - 10.
The band will then perform at Solshine Festival over Memorial Day weekend prior to the summer headline tour which gets underway June 4-5 with a two-night stand at St. Louis, MO's The Factory and continuing through a special homecoming show at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl on June 30. Highlights include a three-night run at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre (June 20-22), two-night stands at Greenwood Village, Colorado's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (June 7-8) and Portland, ME's Thompson's Point (June 25-26), and shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium (June 29). Additional dates will be announced soon.
The September tour ticket pre-sale lottery for all newly announced dates begins today at 12 noon (ET) and will continue through Sat April 6, at 5pm ET. VIP and Travel Package sales begin Wednesday, April 3 at 10 am (local). Lottery winners will be charged and notified via email by the evening of Thursday, April 11 at 5pm ET. Public on-sales are set to begin Friday, April 12 at 10am (local).
APRIL
7 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
9 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
10 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
MAY
24-26 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie †
JUNE
4 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
5 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
7 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
8 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
10 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse
11 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
14 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival (Two Sets) †
15 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
16 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
20 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
21 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre - SOLD OUT
23 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
25 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center
29 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
SEPTEMBER
1- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC Broadview Stage
7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC Broadview Stage
9 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
15 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Plaza at America First Field
19 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
20 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
21 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms
22 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
28 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
† Festival Appearance
Goose Announce New Member With Ted Tapes 2024 Release
Goose Announce 10th Annual Goosemas
Singled Out: Good Bison's Better Lies
Good Bison Deliver Better Lies Video
Metallica and Linkin Park Win Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards- Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Summer Tour- Hate to Love: Nickelback Documentary Streaming Premiere Announced- more
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg
Killswitch Engage and Slaughter to Prevail Lead New England Metal & Hardcore Fest Lineup
Goose Add More Headline Dates To 2024 Tour
AXS TV Preview New Music Mayhem Series
Big Head Todd and the Monsters Stream New Song 'Thunderbird'
Big Special Stream New Song 'Black Dog / White Horse'
Coney Hatch Announce Special Record Store Day Release
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Releases Red Letter Days Digitally