Goose Add More Headline Dates To 2024 Tour

(BHM) Goose have announced more headlining tour dates in 2024. The newly announced run begins at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Art Center on September 1, and continues through the 28th, ending at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, CA. The band recently confirmed a summer headline tour and are about to embark on their first shows with new drummer Cotter Ellis, taking place over four nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre, April 7 - 10.

The band will then perform at Solshine Festival over Memorial Day weekend prior to the summer headline tour which gets underway June 4-5 with a two-night stand at St. Louis, MO's The Factory and continuing through a special homecoming show at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl on June 30. Highlights include a three-night run at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre (June 20-22), two-night stands at Greenwood Village, Colorado's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (June 7-8) and Portland, ME's Thompson's Point (June 25-26), and shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium (June 29). Additional dates will be announced soon.

The September tour ticket pre-sale lottery for all newly announced dates begins today at 12 noon (ET) and will continue through Sat April 6, at 5pm ET. VIP and Travel Package sales begin Wednesday, April 3 at 10 am (local). Lottery winners will be charged and notified via email by the evening of Thursday, April 11 at 5pm ET. Public on-sales are set to begin Friday, April 12 at 10am (local).

APRIL

7 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

9 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

10 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

MAY

24-26 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie †

JUNE

4 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

5 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

7 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

10 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

14 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

15 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

16 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

20 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

21 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre - SOLD OUT

23 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

25 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

29 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

SEPTEMBER

1- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC Broadview Stage

7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC Broadview Stage

9 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

15 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Plaza at America First Field

19 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

20 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

21 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms

22 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

28 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

† Festival Appearance

