Goose Announce Goosemas 2024 and Additional Fall Dates

(Big Hassle Media) Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has unveiled a new slate of US headline dates, culminating with its 11th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 13-14 at North Charleston, SC's North Charleston Coliseum.
The newly announced dates begin September 2-4 with a three-night stand at Boston, MA's MGM Music Hall at Fenway and includes three-night stands at Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (September 11-13) and Cincinnati, OH's Andrew J Brady Music Center (November 8-10), two-night stands at Asheville, NC's ExploreAsheville.com Arena (October 25-26), Miami, FL's The Fillmore Miami Beach (October 29-30), St. Augustine, FL's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (November 1-2), and Washington, DC's The Anthem (November 12-13), and one-night-only performances at Nashville, TN's Ascend Amphitheater (October 24), St. Petersburg, FL's St. Pete Pier (October 31), and Pittsburgh, PA's Petersen Events Center (November 7).
Goose is currently traveling the US on their biggest headline tour thus far, with highlights including two-night stands at Portland, ME's Thompson's Point (June 25-26), Saratoga Springs, NY's Broadview Stage at SPAC (September 6-7) and Missoula, MT's KettleHouse Amphitheater (September 19-20), shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium (June 29) and Los Angeles, CA's Greek Theatre (September 27), a special homecoming show at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl (June 30), and a top-billed festival performance at Memphis, TN's Mempho Music Festival (October 4).
All previous and upcoming June dates on the current tour - including an epic two-night stand at Greenwood Village, Colorado's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and this past weekend's three-night run at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre - are available for livestreaming via nugs.net exclusively at goosestreams.com.
GOOSE - TOUR 2024
JUNE
25 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center
29 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
SEPTEMBER
1- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
2 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
9 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *
12 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *
13 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
15 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Plaza at America First Field
19 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
20 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
21 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms
22 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
28 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
OCTOBER
4 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival †
24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
25 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena *
26 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena *
29 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach *
30 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach *
31 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Pier *
NOVEMBER
1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center *
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *
10- Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *
12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *
13 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *
DECEMBER
13 - North Charleston, SC- Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum *
14 - North Charleston, SC- Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum *
* Newly Announced Date
† Festival Appearance
