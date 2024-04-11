Goose And Vampire Weekend Share Epic 'Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa' Jam

(Big Hassle Media) Goose and Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson from Vampire Weekend united last night at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theatre for an extended, highly improvisational performance of Vampire Weekend's classic "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa."

Long imagined by fans (as well as an oft-referenced running joke from Vampire Weekend lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Ezra Koenig's Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig internet radio show), the epic, 31-minute rendition - along with an equally elongated take on "Gen-X Cops," from Vampire Weekend's recently released Only God Was Above Us .

Goose and Vampire Weekend's first-ever joint live performance marked the culmination of Goose's sold-out, four-night run at The Capitol Theatre, their first to see founding members Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) joined by new drummer Cotter Ellis.

Goose and Vampire Weekend's collaborative friendship began with Goose's remarkable cover of Vampire Weekend's "2021 (January 5th, to be exact)," featured on Vampire Weekend's 2021 40:42 EP. Personally commissioned by Koenig - a longtime Goose fan - with the only directive to make it 20 minutes and 21 seconds long, the expansive track is accompanied by a full-length performance video, streaming now on YouTube.

Goose is currently set for a summer headline run getting underway Sunday, May 26 with two top-billed sets at Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie and followed by a wide range of dates scheduled through September. September tour dates go on sale this Friday at 10 am (local). Highlights include a three-night run at Atlanta, GA's Fox Theater (June 20-22), two-night stands at St. Louis, MO's The Factory (June 4-5), Denver, CO's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (June 7-8) Portland, ME's Thompson's Point (June 25-26), Saratoga Springs, NY's SPAC Broadview Stage (September 6-7), Missoula, MT's KettleHouse Amphitheater (September 19-20), dates at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium (June 29) and Los Angeles, CA's The Greek Theatre (September 27), and a special homecoming show at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl (June 30).

GOOSE - SUMMER TOUR 2024

MAY

24-26 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie (Two Sets) †

JUNE

4 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

5 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

7 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

10 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

14 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

15 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

16 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

20 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

21 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

25 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

29 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

SEPTEMBER

1- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC Broadview Stage

7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC Broadview Stage

9 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion *

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

15 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Plaza at America First Field

19 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

20 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

21 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms

22 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

28 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

† Festival Appearance

* Tickets On Sale Friday, April 12

