Kenny Chesney Getting Ready For Sun Goes Down Tour

(EBM) The tape is on the floor... Marley, the swordfish, is out of his road case... The walls of the hard concrete space are covered with massive screens... and country music's most high-velocity band has reported for duty. Kenny Chesney, who has spent the last several weeks moving from cutting video to sorting through light cues, working up songs with his band and setting up BORN, his first new project in four years, is starting to bring it all together in anticipation of the first show of his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

"This is where it all starts to really feel real," Chesney says with a laugh. "We've got the stage and the T taped off. We have room to really play off each other and jam while we're dialing the songs back in. But even more, all the teams are together, and we're catching up after so many months off! When you've got a road family like I do, it's a rush just being together."

With new footage for some of the old favorites, a few surprise additions to the set list and a few new songs, Sun Goes Down 2024 is taking on the momentum of a full-tilt summer supernova.

Having spent last spring and early summer with his taking-it-to-the-roots I Go Back 2023 Tour of those arenas and markets where he rose to major headlining status, the only country artist to be on Billboard's Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years for the past 15 years is fired up to get back to parking lot parties, stadium-sized guitar parts and a force field of energy like no other.

Running through Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. for the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour's unprecedented three nights - August 23, 24, 25 - in what has become a No Shoes Nation tour-ending tradition, the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee is ramping up the music for another summer that says everything about being alive and grateful in the moment.

"I never take my band for granted," explains the eight-time Entertainer of the Year. "When we get into rehearsals and the massive amounts of sound start bouncing off the walls, it just makes you stop and take it in. After all these years, there's nothing like hearing Kenny or John or Danny taking a solo, and nobody plays drums like Nick Buda. Harmoni and Wyatt, the way they fill in harmonies? It's a sound unlike any other, and I get to listen to them for the rest of the summer!"

Once again presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour brings all the high-velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America's favorite football stadiums.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

April 20 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

April 27 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

May 4 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 The Woodlands, Texas || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

May 11 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium

May 16 Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

May 18 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 Landover, Md. || Commanders Field

May 30 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

June 1 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Acrisure Stadium

June 6 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 8 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

