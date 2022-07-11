Boston Manor Reveal 'Passenger' Video And Announce Album

Boston Manor have released a video for their new single "Passenger" and have revealed that they will be releasing their fourth studio album, "Datura," will be released October 14th.
Guitarist Mike Cunniff had this to say, "It's really one of our favorite songs on the record. We've been jamming it in rehearsals a little bit and it just works so well live. It was a very stripped back approach to writing as well.
"We didn't want to put too much stuff in it, which kind of leaves us feeling a little bit vulnerable and naked on stage, when there's not too many things going on. It was the last song we wrote and recorded for the record, the final piece of the puzzle." Watch the video below:
