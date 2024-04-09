Babylon A.D. Announce New Album 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day'

(MBM) Babylon A.D. announce their brand new studio album "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day" to be released May 17th on Perris Records. It's been 6 years since the last studio album "Revelation Highway" came out and the band has grown a lot since then.

The live album that was released last year, "Live Lightning" really super-charged the band to get back on their game and they really put a lot of time and effort into the album and it really paid off. The band had over 20 songs to choose from and they picked what they believe are the best 11 tracks to represent the band's sound and direction.

Songs like the opening adrenaline rushed driving track, "Wrecking Machine", the slow burn metal rocker "Pain", and the atmospheric "Crashed Into The Sun", really capture the bands diversity of musical tastes and the input of the band members contributions. While songs like "Face Of GOD", "I Will Never Break Again" and "Sometimes Love Is Hell" are all great ballad musical arrangements and really have some interesting lyrical content and visual story telling that Vocalist/Songwriter Derek Davis has written for the listener. The big hook choruses the band is known for like the title track "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day", "White Hot Bullet and the very melodic track "Looking For A Heartbeat" reminisce their first album.

Derek Davis is really excited about the new record, "The fans are really gonna love the new Babylon A.D. album. You know what they say' "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day" and this album took some time but "man was it worth the wait! We got real lucky to have Grammy award winner David Donnelly 'DNA Mastering' to master the album, he's done many top records we've all heard, 'Motley Crue", Chicago", Aerosmith", Slash" and a whole lot more bands we all know. This guy has got a great ear and knows his turf."

Tom Mathers, Perris Records President shared his thoughts on the new album, "The new "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day" studio CD is what the Babylon A.D. fans have been waiting for. It is like the band went back in time and captured the style and influence of their debut "Self titled" release on Arista Records. The opening track "Wrecking Machine" is a hard driving rocker & "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day" has a HUGE killer chorus that you will be singing along with. This release guarantees every Babylon A.D. fan will not be disappointed."

Babylon A.D. can't wait to start playing the songs live and have some very exciting shows coming up, The 'Whisky Go A Go' in June and 'Monsters On The Mountain' in August in Gatlinburg Tennessee.

Upcoming Babylon A.D. Tour Dates:

May 18th - Retro Junkie - Walnut Creek CA

June 7th - Whisky go Go - Hollywood CA

Aug 3rd - Fulton 55 - Fresno CA

Aug 25th - Monster On Mountain - Gatlinburg TN

Sept 21st - Horsefest - Newark CA

