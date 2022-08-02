.

The Rolling Stones Debut Bridges To Babylon Track In Sweden

Bruce Henne | 08-02-2022

Rolling Stones Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed the 2022 tour debut of the "Bridges To Babylon" single, "Out Of Control", during a July 31 concert at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden

The tine was originally released as the third single from the 1997 album, which was a Top set in more than a dozen countries, including a No. 1 in Sweden.

"Stockholm, thank you for a fantastic evening at the Friends Arena!!," shared the band on social media after the show.

The Swedish event marked one of the final dates on the band's 60th anniversary European tour, which will wrap up in Berlin, Germany on August 3.

Watch video from Stockholm here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Rolling Stones Debut Bridges To Babylon Track In Sweden

News > Rolling Stones

