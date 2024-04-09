Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson Announce Help From My Friends Summer Tour

(Big Hassle Media) Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson are excited to announce a triple headliner event "Help from My Friends Summer Tour," a 30-city run of dates beginning July 24 in Charlotte, NC.

Three of the most beloved and genuine artists of the new millennia, the performances will make for an enthralling evening with each artist's set complimenting the other two.

With a rotating lineup order every night between the three chart-topping groups, this promises to be a groundbreakingly original tour where every show is its own inimitable event. Fans can expect each triple-headlined show to be an unforgettable night.

Presale tickets for this one-time-only tour are available on April 11, and begin for general public starting at 10 AM local time on Friday, April 12.

Anticipation among the different artists is high: "There's nothing better than a summer tour with your friends," adds Jon Foreman of Switchfoot. "Can't wait to see what kind of magic/mayhem/mischief happens once we get out on the road together!"

"When three incredibly hardworking bands with such a huge timeless catalog of songs can actually get together on one stage to celebrate life together, it is an experience I don't want to miss out on, and neither should you. I can't wait to bring all of our communities together to celebrate," added Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October.

"I'm so psyched to hit the road with the guys in Switchfoot and Blue October," says Matt Nathanson, "there really is nothing like traveling the country and getting to play music with, and for, your friends all summer"

July

24 -- Charlotte, NC --- Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 -- Raleigh, NC -- The Red Hat Amphitheater

26 -- Salem, VA -- Salem Civic Center

27 -- Bethlehem, PA -- Wind Creek Event Center

28 -- Hampton Beach, NH -- Hampton Beach Casino

30 -- New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

August

2 -- Clearwater, FL -- The Sound At Coachman Park

3 -- St. Augustine, FL, St. -- Augustine Amphitheater

4 -- Pompano Beach, FL -- Pompano Beach Amphitheater

7 -- Little Rock, AR -- Simmons Bank Arena

8 -- New Braunfels, TX -- Whitewater Amphitheater

9 -- Lubbock, TX -- Cooks Garage

10 -- Denver, CO -- Fiddler's Green

11 -- Kansas City, MO -- Grinders KC

14 -- Newport, KY -- MegaCorp Pavilion

15 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Rock The Ruins at Holiday Park

16 -- St. Louis, MO -- St. Louis Music Park

17 -- Hammond, IN -- The Venue at Horseshoe

18 -- Columbus, OH -- Kemba Live

21 -- Lincoln, NE -- Pinewood Bowl

23 -- Grand Junction, CO, Las Colonias Park

24 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

25 -- Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

30 -- Saratoga, CA -- The Mountain Winery

31 -- Las Vegas, NV -- The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

September

1 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Arizona Financial Theatre

5 -- Eugene, OR -- The Cuthbert Amphitheater

6 -- Spokane, WA -- Spokane Pavilion

7 -- Seattle, WA -- Marymoor Live

