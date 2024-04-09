Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson Announce Help From My Friends Summer Tour

(Big Hassle Media) Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson are excited to announce a triple headliner event "Help from My Friends Summer Tour," a 30-city run of dates beginning July 24 in Charlotte, NC.
Three of the most beloved and genuine artists of the new millennia, the performances will make for an enthralling evening with each artist's set complimenting the other two.
With a rotating lineup order every night between the three chart-topping groups, this promises to be a groundbreakingly original tour where every show is its own inimitable event. Fans can expect each triple-headlined show to be an unforgettable night.
Presale tickets for this one-time-only tour are available on April 11, and begin for general public starting at 10 AM local time on Friday, April 12.
Anticipation among the different artists is high: "There's nothing better than a summer tour with your friends," adds Jon Foreman of Switchfoot. "Can't wait to see what kind of magic/mayhem/mischief happens once we get out on the road together!"
"When three incredibly hardworking bands with such a huge timeless catalog of songs can actually get together on one stage to celebrate life together, it is an experience I don't want to miss out on, and neither should you. I can't wait to bring all of our communities together to celebrate," added Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October.
"I'm so psyched to hit the road with the guys in Switchfoot and Blue October," says Matt Nathanson, "there really is nothing like traveling the country and getting to play music with, and for, your friends all summer"
July
24 -- Charlotte, NC --- Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
25 -- Raleigh, NC -- The Red Hat Amphitheater
26 -- Salem, VA -- Salem Civic Center
27 -- Bethlehem, PA -- Wind Creek Event Center
28 -- Hampton Beach, NH -- Hampton Beach Casino
30 -- New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
August
2 -- Clearwater, FL -- The Sound At Coachman Park
3 -- St. Augustine, FL, St. -- Augustine Amphitheater
4 -- Pompano Beach, FL -- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
7 -- Little Rock, AR -- Simmons Bank Arena
8 -- New Braunfels, TX -- Whitewater Amphitheater
9 -- Lubbock, TX -- Cooks Garage
10 -- Denver, CO -- Fiddler's Green
11 -- Kansas City, MO -- Grinders KC
14 -- Newport, KY -- MegaCorp Pavilion
15 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Rock The Ruins at Holiday Park
16 -- St. Louis, MO -- St. Louis Music Park
17 -- Hammond, IN -- The Venue at Horseshoe
18 -- Columbus, OH -- Kemba Live
21 -- Lincoln, NE -- Pinewood Bowl
23 -- Grand Junction, CO, Las Colonias Park
24 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
25 -- Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
30 -- Saratoga, CA -- The Mountain Winery
31 -- Las Vegas, NV -- The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
September
1 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Arizona Financial Theatre
5 -- Eugene, OR -- The Cuthbert Amphitheater
6 -- Spokane, WA -- Spokane Pavilion
7 -- Seattle, WA -- Marymoor Live
Switchfoot Finally Reveal 'Interrobang' Title Song
Switchfoot's 'i need you (to be wrong)' Remixed by lovelytheband
Switchfoot And Collective Soul Launching Summer Tour
Switchfoot Share 'beloved' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles- Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards- Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles
Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott
Architects Unleash 'Curse' As They Add New Leg To North American Tour
Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson Announce Help From My Friends Summer Tour
Black Country Communion Release 'Red Sun' Video
Babylon A.D. Announce New Album 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day'
Paul Weller Announces First North American Tour Since 2017
Blitz Vega Memorializes The Late Andy Rourke In 'Disconnected' Video