Switchfoot And Collective Soul Launching Summer Tour

Tour poster

Switchfoot have announced that will be teaming up with Collective Soul for a massive tour across the U.S., which will mark the very first time that two iconic bands have toured together.

The trek is set to kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th at the Hard Rock Casino and will be wrapping up on September 24th in San Antonio, TX at the Majestic Theatre.

"Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one," shared Jon Foreman, the group's founder, and lead vocalist. "Can't believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it's finally happening!"



Collective Soul singer/guitarist Ed Roland added, "It's always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!"



Fri 7/15 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino

Sat 7/16 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Sun 7/17 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Tue 7/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wed 7/20 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall

Sat 7/23 Fond du Lac, WI Fond du Lac Fair

Sun 7/24 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

Tue 7/26 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Wed 7/27 Midlothian, VA AfterHours Southside

Sat 7/30 Grantville, PA Penn National Racecourse - Hollywood Casino

Sun 7/31 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue 8/2 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed 8/3 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Thu 8/4 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

Sat 8/6 Webster, MA Indian Ranch

Sun 8/7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Mon 8/8 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds

Sat 8/13 Billings, MT MetraPark - First Interstate Arena

Sun 8/14 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

Mon 8/15 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater

Wed 8/17 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion

Sat 8/20 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sun 8/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Tue 8/23 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Wed 8/24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri 8/26 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

Sat 8/27 Flagstaff, AZ Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater

Mon 9/5 New Haven, KY The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing

Wed 9/7 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Fri 9/9 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom

Sat 9/10 Atlanta, GA Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun 9/11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

Tue 9/13 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Wed 9/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Fri 9/16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Sat 9/17 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Tue 9/20 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

Wed 9/21 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

Fri 9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live

Sat 9/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

