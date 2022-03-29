Switchfoot And Collective Soul Launching Summer Tour

Switchfoot have announced that will be teaming up with Collective Soul for a massive tour across the U.S., which will mark the very first time that two iconic bands have toured together.
The trek is set to kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th at the Hard Rock Casino and will be wrapping up on September 24th in San Antonio, TX at the Majestic Theatre.
"Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one," shared Jon Foreman, the group's founder, and lead vocalist. "Can't believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it's finally happening!"
Collective Soul singer/guitarist Ed Roland added, "It's always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!"
Fri 7/15 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino
Sat 7/16 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Sun 7/17 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Tue 7/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wed 7/20 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall
Sat 7/23 Fond du Lac, WI Fond du Lac Fair
Sun 7/24 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center
Tue 7/26 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Wed 7/27 Midlothian, VA AfterHours Southside
Sat 7/30 Grantville, PA Penn National Racecourse - Hollywood Casino
Sun 7/31 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue 8/2 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed 8/3 Huntington, NY The Paramount
Thu 8/4 New York, NY Palladium Times Square
Sat 8/6 Webster, MA Indian Ranch
Sun 8/7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Mon 8/8 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds
Sat 8/13 Billings, MT MetraPark - First Interstate Arena
Sun 8/14 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom
Mon 8/15 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater
Wed 8/17 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion
Sat 8/20 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sun 8/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Tue 8/23 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
Wed 8/24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Fri 8/26 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 8/27 Flagstaff, AZ Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater
Mon 9/5 New Haven, KY The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
Wed 9/7 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Fri 9/9 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom
Sat 9/10 Atlanta, GA Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun 9/11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
Tue 9/13 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Wed 9/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Fri 9/16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Sat 9/17 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Tue 9/20 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
Wed 9/21 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
Fri 9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live
Sat 9/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
