Switchfoot's 'i need you (to be wrong)' Remixed by lovelytheband

Switchfoot have shared a visualizer for a brand new remix of "i need you (to be wrong)" by the Los Angeles-based indie-pop group, lovelytheband.
The original version of the track was released as the lead single from Switchfoot's 2021 album interrobang. The band had this to say about the remix, "This was almost a remix in reverse: taking a dissonant idiosyncratic single and making it sweet. Lovelytheband did a great job - loved hearing their take on this one!"
Loveytheband's Sam Price added, "The first band I was ever a fan of was Switchfoot. To work with them on a song was a movie-like, full circle moment. It was truly special! I tried to bring as much of lovely into this version of 'i need you (to be wrong)', and I'm pumped on how it turned out." Watch the visualizer
