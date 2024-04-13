Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Enlist Boys Noize For Challengers [Mixed]

(Gold Atlas) Two-time Oscar-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have share Challengers [Mixed], a special mix featuring music from their forthcoming score to Director Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, newly reworked by renowned DJ and producer Boys Noize.
The release includes 9 tracks from the film's propulsive, electronic score, each deconstructed and subsequently reimagined with additional production by BOYS NOIZE, who was hand-selected by the duo to create a continuous DJ set.
Characterized by driving electronic rhythms and synthwork, the mix reaches its climax with the hypnotic, industrial-tinged "Compress / Repress," an original vocal song featuring lyrics written by Luca Guadagnino. Starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, Luca Guadagnino's Challengers arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26 from Amazon MGM Studios. Written by Justin Kuritzkes, directed by Luca Guadagnino.
Of the mix, DJ and producer Boys Noize says, "It's been a fun challenge to turn this into one fluid experience and take it even further by redesigning the tracks, creating new elements and changing certain parts - especially on 'Compress / Repress,' which turns super epic in the end. Working with Trent and Atticus has been a dream come true; they've been so great and helpful during the entire process." Stream it here.
