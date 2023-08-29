Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1

(Capitol) Jon Pardi earns his sixth career No. 1 this week with "Your Heart Or Mine." Written by Justin Ebach, John Pierce, and album co-producer Bart Butler, "Your Heart Or Mine" is the follow-up to his No. 1 hit "Last Night Lonely" off Pardi's critically acclaimed project Mr. Saturday Night.

Earlier this year, Mr. Saturday Night earned an ACM Album of the Year nod, Pardi's third consecutive nomination in category as both artist and producer. Pardi celebrates his sixth chart-topper ahead of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour kicking off in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 28.

In April, Pardi received a first-of-its-kind-invitation in front of thousands of screaming fans at California's Stagecoach Festival - a video message from Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson officially inviting Pardi to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Pardi, who will be the only California native within the Opry ranks, is set for his induction on Oct. 24.

JON PARDI 2023 MR. SATURDAY NIGHT WORLD TOUR DATES:

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | + Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | ~ Ella Langley Only Support

^ Not a Live Nation Date

Thursday, September 28 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Friday, September 29 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Saturday, September 30 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena*

Thursday, October 5 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Friday, October 6 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena*

Saturday, October 7 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place*

Thursday, October 19 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center*

Friday, October 20 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena*

Saturday, October 21 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena*

Thursday, October 26 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena*

Friday, October 27 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre*

Saturday, October 28 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Thursday, November 2 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Friday, November 3 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center#

Saturday, November 4 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Thursday, November 16 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens#

Friday, November 17 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre#

Saturday, November 18 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center+

Thursday, November 30 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena+

Friday, December 1 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+

Saturday, December 2 - Fort Worth, TX - DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Saturday, December 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena#

