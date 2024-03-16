Sting 3.0 Tour Expanded Due To High Demand

(Live Nation) Sting has added six performances to his "Sting 3.0" Tour, presented by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, following sellouts in Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; Washington, D.C.; Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, and Los Angeles, CA.
With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), fans will have an additional opportunity to see Sting perform the most electrifying hits from his timeless discography for multiple-night stints in some of the most legendary theatres across North America. The "STING 3.0" Tour kicks off at the Fillmore in Detroit, MI on September 17th followed by a special series of shows scheduled across North America.
Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the frontman and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career. The "STING 3.0" Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalog through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo.
"STING 3.0" TOUR ITINERARY
Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall - SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall - SOLD OUT
Tue. Sept. 24 Toronto, ON Massey Hall - ADDED DATE
Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park - SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 06 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park - ADDED DATE
Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 13 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor - SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 16 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor - ADDED DATE
Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach - SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 21 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach - ADDED DATE
Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC) - SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre - SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre - SOLD OUT
Fri. Nov. 01 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre - ADDED DATE
Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic - SOLD OUT
Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic - SOLD OUT
Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern - SOLD OUT
Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern - SOLD OUT
Fri. Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern - ADDED DATE
Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup
Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas Residency Coming
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Releases New Artist Series Bass
Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms- Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week- more
AC/DC Go Gold For 50th Anniversary- Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 Joining Billy Morrison Event- Slipknot's Debut Revisited- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms
Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week
Sting 3.0 Tour Expanded Due To High Demand
Tim McGraw Delivers 'One Bad Habit' Video As The Standing Room Only Tour Launches
Mob Rules Cover Iron Maiden's 'Run To The Hills'
Aaron Lewis Goes 'Over The Hill' With New Single
My Dying Bride Reveal 'The 2nd of Three Bells' Video
Rolling Stones Star Joins Supergroup Hawkestrel For 'Evil Rock'