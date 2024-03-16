Sting 3.0 Tour Expanded Due To High Demand

(Live Nation) Sting has added six performances to his "Sting 3.0" Tour, presented by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, following sellouts in Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; Washington, D.C.; Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, and Los Angeles, CA.

With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), fans will have an additional opportunity to see Sting perform the most electrifying hits from his timeless discography for multiple-night stints in some of the most legendary theatres across North America. The "STING 3.0" Tour kicks off at the Fillmore in Detroit, MI on September 17th followed by a special series of shows scheduled across North America.

Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the frontman and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career. The "STING 3.0" Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalog through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo.

"STING 3.0" TOUR ITINERARY

Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall - SOLD OUT

Tue. Sept. 24 Toronto, ON Massey Hall - ADDED DATE

Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park - SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 06 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park - ADDED DATE

Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 13 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor - SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 16 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor - ADDED DATE

Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach - SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 21 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach - ADDED DATE

Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC) - SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre - SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 01 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre - ADDED DATE

Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic - SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic - SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern - SOLD OUT

Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern - SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern - ADDED DATE

Related Stories

Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas Residency Coming

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Releases New Artist Series Bass

News > Sting