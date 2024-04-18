Watch Babylon A.D.'s 'Wrecking Machine' Video

(MBM) Babylon A.D. have shared the music video for their first single "Wrecking Machine" from their upcoming album "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day" on Perris Records. The album will be released on May 17th.

According to Derek Davis, "The song came about when lead guitarist John Matthews played me an old cassette tape recording of live music he had done with "Leonard Hayes" drummer for Y&T. I thought the opening riﬀ was really cool and I played the music track a few times in my studio and came up with the idea for the song and lyrics pretty quick.

"The band then demoed the track and we all decided it was a great song for the album. The video and single came out amazing and we are extremely happy with the way the visual idea and track came together.

Derek Davis' back story on the lyrics, "The song is about a lost girl with destructive mental problems. She's manipulative and vengeful and she is a created AI Robot! She's not happy unless she is destroying people, relationships and eventually the world. She is a Sci-Fi "WRECKING MACHINE" come to life!"

