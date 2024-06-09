Babylon A.D. Reveal 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day' Video

(MBM) "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day" the title track from the new studio album from Babylon A.D. is being released as the second single to radio. The first single "Wrecking Machine" was featured on numerous new and classic rock radio outlets across the United States, where it recently reached the Top 40 on the Mediabase Classic Rock radio charts.

The single has also been featured on the nationally syndicated "Alice's Attic" hosted by the legendary Alice Cooper and has received notable airplay including major market spins from the likes of WDRV & WPJX in Chicago, KSAN in San Francisco, KSLX in Phoenix, WCXS in Detroit and KLPX in Tucson.

Talking about the new single, lead singer Derek Davis shared, "While writing the music to the song "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day", I started thinking about what the concept was that I was going for. The song soon evolved into a story about a lost drugged out young woman looking for redemption and her long road to recovery. I wanted a different twist on the story and the lyrics and imagery came to me when I came up with the lines, "On the broken stones, crushed old bones, the gladiators walked before you, you know what they say, Rome wasn't built in a day!

It's a classic tragic tale set in the burning streets of Rome. Ancient historians claim Emperor Nero was playing the fiddle as his city went up in flames. I used this back story to tell hers and also develop the treatment to the video that goes with the song."

