The Beach Boys Releasing Official Anthology Book

Book cover

(DKC) Their only official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys is an anthology of one of the world's greatest bands. It captures the group's astounding rise from Hawthorne garage band to internationally renowned act, covering every album from 1962's Surfin' Safari to the release of the illustrious Endless Summer compilation in 1974. Through their unique sound, incredibly complex harmonies, and use of innovative recording techniques, The Beach Boys continue to inspire musicians. What's more, they've become woven into the cultural fabric of America. This edition documents how it happened.



A limited edition run of 500 copies of The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys is now available for pre-order at www.thebeachboysbook.com. The book will also be published as a hardcover edition for bookstores worldwide in 2024, with more details which will be announced soon.



'There's love in the music and people can relate to the love, regardless of whether you're two years old or 92 years old. For me, music is about love. Love is the message I want to share. I hope people feel that in my music. That makes the hard work worth it.' - Brian Wilson

Told through the words of Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson and Bruce Johnston, and accompanied by rare and iconic photographs and ephemera, the result is an extraordinary autobiography from America's biggest band.



THE PHOTOGRAPHY: With unlimited access to the Capitol Records archive, The Beach Boys band archive and their personal archives, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys has been carefully curated from these unique sources to create an exciting visual journey, combining never-before-seen negatives with iconic images.



'The environment in which we grew up and the things we chose to sing about primarily, which were the beautiful things about growing up in Southern California - the lovely girls, the lovely cars, the lovely weather and the lovely beaches - it was like an endless summer.' -Mike Love



Outtakes from iconic album sessions are featured, such as Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!)and Pet Sounds, as well as behind-the-scenes recording photographs from Smile, 20/20 and more. An abundance of live shots includes the band's first European tour and rehearsals for the first live performance of 'Good Vibrations', which Brian Wilson travelled over 2,000 miles to oversee.

