downcast Release 'bittersweet' Video

(RagePR) downcast are back! Bristol's finest emo/alt-rock quartet have been hard at work in the studio crafting the follow up to their critically acclaimed debut album "i saw hell when i was with you", and after months of hard work honing their craft, Liam, Ben, Jeff and Sam can reveal details of their first new music since their debut release.

downcast's new single is called "bittersweet", and it's out now for your listening pleasure. Simultaneously a tribute to an old friend, themed around their hometown of Bristol mixed around a theme of nostalgia, "bittersweet" has the hooks, the melodies and the story to make it one of the hits of the Spring.

To hear more about "bittersweet", we hand over to downcast frontman Liam Edwards: "bittersweet' was written to commemorate a close friend who we lost just under two years ago. It describes the conflicting feelings of fondness and grief that come with revisiting a place associated with someone who is no longer with us. The accompanying music video will make all '90s kids feel nostalgic.

It feels great to be back, more confident than ever and ready to burst back onto the scene with our best material to date."

As Liam mentions above, the video for bittersweet is a wonderful walk down 90's memory lane, with everything from robot dogs to wallet chains, with a large helping of original generation Pokemon thrown in for good measure. Check out the video below:

