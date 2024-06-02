.

downcast Announce UK Tour

(Rage PR) With their return single "bittersweet" being heralded by the UK rock press and fans alike, Bristol's finest emo/alt-rock quartet downcast are taking things on the road in the Autumn!

Liam, Ben, Jeff and Sam are heading out for a run of shows across England and Wales in September. Kicking off in Plymouth, they'll head up to Cardiff and Manchester before finishing off at the Hope and Anchor in London.

Support for the Plymouth show will come from GURL, with support for the other shows will be announced in the future. Full details of the dates and can be found below. There may be one more date to announce in the coming weeks too so stay tuned:

25th - Plymouth - The Junction
26th - Cardiff - Tiny Rebel
27th - Manchester - The Peer Hat
29th - London - Hope and Anchor

