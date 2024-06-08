downcast Share 'raincheck' Video To Announce WTF HAPPENED EP

(Rage PR) Having returned with a bang in April with the popular single "bittersweet", downcast can today announce their brand new EP, and a second look of what's to come from their new release.

downcast's new EP is titled "WTF HAPPENED" (a name that so many of us can relate to at different stages of our lives), and will be released on the 6th of September. The new taste of WTF HAPPENED comes in the shape of new single "raincheck". With "raincheck", another huge earworm is coming your way from the South West's rapidly rising emo favourites.

The video for "raincheck" also continues the retro 90's narrative theme that was started in the "bittersweet" video. Check out the video for "raincheck" below:

