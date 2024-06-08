(Rage PR) Having returned with a bang in April with the popular single "bittersweet", downcast can today announce their brand new EP, and a second look of what's to come from their new release.
downcast's new EP is titled "WTF HAPPENED" (a name that so many of us can relate to at different stages of our lives), and will be released on the 6th of September. The new taste of WTF HAPPENED comes in the shape of new single "raincheck". With "raincheck", another huge earworm is coming your way from the South West's rapidly rising emo favourites.
The video for "raincheck" also continues the retro 90's narrative theme that was started in the "bittersweet" video. Check out the video for "raincheck" below:
downcast Release 'bittersweet' Video
downcast Release 'mistakes that i have made' Video
Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands- Jon Bon Jovi Not Able To Tour To Support New Album- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more
Ian Munsick Celebrates Red Rocks Debut- Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'- George Strait- more
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands
Jon Bon Jovi Not Able To Tour To Support New Album
80s Totally Tubular Festival Reveal Lineup Change
Stick To Your Guns Release Invisible Rain EP
Fireball Ministry's 'Their Rock Is Not Our Rock' Going Vinyl
Haken Guitarist Richard Henshall Streams New Video
downcast Share 'raincheck' Video To Announce WTF HAPPENED EP
Singled Out: Patti Spadaro Band's Glass Shatters