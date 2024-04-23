SiriusXM and Audio Up Announce 'Emo Prom Night' Featuring New Music from Mod Sun and Beauty School Dropout

(42 West) SiriusXM and Audio Up Inc. are taking listeners back in time to 2005 with their new scripted podcast series, Emo Prom Night. The launch is part of a new slate of podcasts set for release throughout the year, with Emo Prom Night being a raunchy, coming-of-age scripted series that will debut May 8th on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.
The series was written and created by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt, and stars recording artist Mod Sun and rock group Beauty School Dropout. Emo Prom Night will also feature new original music from both. The series revolves around three best friends; Dallas (voiced by Beauty School Dropout lead singer Colie Hutzler), Cos (voiced by Beauty School Dropout guitarist Bardo), and Tyson (voiced by Beauty School Dropout bassist Beepus Burdett), who embody the emo music culture from the mid-2000s, and make an Emo pact and vowing to not drink, do drugs or lose their virginity during their senior year of high school. This all changes when prom night comes around, and the cast of characters are challenged to keep their emo vows intact. The series stars Mod Sun as the narrator, and music contributions from Grammy winning and multi-platinum songwriter Sam Hollander, known for his collaborations with the likes of Panic! at the Disco, Weezer, Blink-182, Boys Like Girls and Gym Class Heroes among many others.
"The episodes arrive just in time for prom season," notes Gutstadt. "They series is heartfelt and hilariously entertaining, and the music is absolutely incredible. It's one of our best examples of integrating music and storytelling, and we can't wait for the world to hear it."
The announcement marks an expansion of the creative programming and strategic agreement between Jared Gutsatdt's Audio Up Media and SiriusXM, an alignment that was originally announced in October of 2022. Through its successful agreement with SiriusXM, Audio Up will continue to bring its production and branding expertise to the table, marrying together the worlds of music and publishing with original podcast content. SiriusXM will continue to champion unique creators and new business models across its massive platform, as it promotes, distributes and monetizes these singular podcasts. The agreement allows SiriusXM to have a first-look co-production option for original podcast concepts as well as access to Audio Up's back catalog.
"Emo Prom Night" is set for release on May 8th and will be available on the SiriusXM app and all other major U.S. podcast platforms.
downcast Release 'bittersweet' Video
Nolan Taylor Gets Emotional With 'In The Other Room'
The Funeral Portrait Recruit The Used's Bert McCracken For 'You're So Ugly When You Cry'
Emo Orchestra With Escape the Fate Spring Tour Kicks Off This Week
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame- Megadeth Announce North American Tour- John Lennon's Lost Help! Guitar Discovered After 50 Years- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024- Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour- more
Johnny Cash's Previously Unreleased Recordings Focus Of New 'Songwriter' Album- Jason Aldean Helps John Morgan Score At Radio With 'Friends Like That'- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Megadeth Announce North American Destroy All Enemies Tour
Asia Announce The Heat of The Moment Tour
blink-182 Lead Inaugural South Star Festival Lineup
Enter Shikari Announce New Companion Record 'Dancing On The Frontline'
SiriusXM and Audio Up Announce 'Emo Prom Night' Featuring New Music from Mod Sun and Beauty School Dropout
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
Beatles Legend John Lennon's Lost Help! Guitar Discovered After 50 Years
Paul McCartney & Wings: One Hand Clapping 1974 Live Studio Sessions Available For The First Time