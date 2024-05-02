Craig Morgan Memoir God, Family, Country Updated For Paperback

(BBR) Country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan will release an updated version of his emotional and inspiring 2022 memoir - God, Family, Country - on May 7 in trade paperback.

Co-written with Jim DeFelice, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper, the memoir details Craig's road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom with over 25 Billboard charting hits.

Touching, thrilling, and unflinchingly honest, Craig shares never-before-heard stories, like his covert operations with the CIA, his time as an undercover agent fighting sex traffickers in Thailand and his experiences competing in the survival TV series Beyond the Edge plus an epilogue detailing his recent return to service in the Army Reserve. Country music fans and thrill seekers alike will love this intimate look at Craig's remarkable life. Order God, Family, Country (Blackstone Publishing) here.

With touring season in full swing, Craig has a busy global concert schedule for 2024, including shows in South Africa and 6 dates on his inaugural "Redneck Yacht Club Tour."

Catch Craig Morgan in concert, including his inaugural "Redneck Yacht Club Tour"

5/3 - Kannapolis, NC

5/4 - Mount Vernon, KY

5/11 - Natchitoches, LA

5/17 - Barco, NC

5/18 - Roanoke Rapids, NC

5/31 - Gainesville, GA

6/1 - Georgiana, AL

6/2 Cincinnati, OH**

6/6 - Nashville, TN

6/7 Decatur, IL**

6/8 Rice Lake, WI**

6/20 - Colorado Springs, CO

6/21 - Mack, CO

6/22 - Denver, CO

6/28 - Rome City, IN

6/29 - Carterville, IL

6/30 - LaPorte, IN

7/4 - St. George, UT

7/5 - Fort McDowell, AZ

7/6 - Church Rock, NM

7/12 - Fort Laramie, OH

7/13 - Adel, IA

7/19 - Old Washington, OH

7/20 - Tuscumbia, AL

7/26 Lake Ozark, MO**

7/27 - Lafayette, IN

7/28 - Geneva, OH

8/2 - Rock Springs, WY

8/3 - Sterling, CO

8/10 - Shelby, NC

8/16 - Shakopee, MN

8/17 - East Grand Forks, MN

8/20 - Kennewick, WA

8/22 - Snoqualmie, WA

8/23 - Salem, OR

8/24 - Moscow, ID

8/29 - Ellensburg, WA

8/31 Rexford, MT**

9/1 - Colville, WA

9/6 - Dayton, TX**

9/7 - Grant, OK

9/14 - Albany, NY

9/20 - Richmond, MO

9/21 - Paxton, IL

9/28 - Elizabethtown, KY

10/11 - Destin, FL

10/24 - Cape Town, SA

10/27 - Cape Town, SA

