Pet Shop Boys Stream New Song 'Dancing Star'

(Warner Records) Iconic British duo Pet Shop Boys release their brand-new single "Dancing Star" via Parlophone. The song was inspired by the life of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union and became a global star.

The six-track single bundle - which is available now on all digital outlets and arriving on April 19 in CD format - includes standard and extended Solomun remixes of "Dancing Star," a Superchumbo (Tom Stephan) remix of "Party in the Blitz" featuring the voice of London club legend Princess Julia, and two bonus tracks, written and produced by PSB: "Sense of Time" and "If Jesus Had a Sister."

"Dancing Star" follows the release of "Loneliness," the first release from Pet Shop Boys' eagerly awaited new studio album Nonetheless, which will be released on April 26. The album features 10 new songs and was produced by James Ford, who has recently produced albums by Blur, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons.

In July, Pet Shop Boys will play five sold-out nights at London's iconic Royal Opera House, after headlining the Isle of Wight Festival and playing shows in Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast (their first show in Northern Ireland in over 30 years). A European tour includes dates in Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Finland and the Czech Republic.

DIGITAL BUNDLE/CD SINGLE:

Dancing Star

Sense of Time

If Jesus Had a Sister

Dancing Star (Solomun Extended Remix)

Party in the Blitz (Superchumbo Remix)

Dancing Star (Solomun Remix)

