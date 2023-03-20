Daryl Hall Announces Show With Billy Joel and Another With Todd Rundgren

Event poster

(Live Nation) Daryl Hall, the modern-day renaissance man and inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has announced a headline show at London Eventim Apollo on Sunday 9th July 2023.

In addition to this headline show, Daryl Hall is also set to support Billy Joel at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Friday 7 July. This is a rare opportunity for fans to see two of the most iconic and influential figures in rock music in one incredible evening. Both performances promise to be a must-see event for fans, showcasing Hall's legendary vocals, dynamic stage presence, and impressive musical repertoire.



Daryl Hall will be joined on stage by his longtime friend and collaborator Todd Rundgren who will be the special guest at the London Eventim Apollo show. The two have a storied history together, having worked on numerous projects over the years. And most recently toured the US in 2022 together for 30 shows. Daryl will also be joined by his incredible house band which includes some of the most talented musicians in the industry, that are featured on his web series, 'Live From Daryl's Hose'.



"So glad to be back in London playing" says Daryl Hall. "I always have the best shows there."



From his early beginnings on the streets of Philadelphia to his success with one of the best-selling duos of all time, Daryl Hall has achieved countless career milestones over the past four decades. Hall's London shows will be sure to feature a diverse mix of classic hits and recent material, including tracks from his latest album, 'Before After', as well as fan favourites that he is so well known for. This show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of classic rock and soul music. Don't miss your chance to see these legendary musicians perform live at the legendary west London venue.



Tickets for Daryl Hall's headline show at London's Eventim Apollo go on sale Friday 24th March 2023 at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk.

UK Show Dates:

Friday 7th July - London, UK - American Express presents BST Hyde Park (Supporting Billy Joel)

Sunday 9th July - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Related Stories

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth (2022 In Review)

Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren Add Second Leg To U.S. Tour

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth

Daryl Hall Announces Solo Tour and Retrospective

More Daryl Hall News