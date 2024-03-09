Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Announce Summer Tour

(Wolfson) Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton have announced a co-headlining summer run across North America. The 22-city tour kicks off on June 2 at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, OR making stops at Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre, Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, New York’s Radio City Music Hall and many more before wrapping up in Vienna, VA at Wolf Trap Filene Center on July 25.
Regarding the tour with Elvis, Daryl says “It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship. Get ready for lots of great music.”
“We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish.” says Costello.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall had an exciting 2023 on a solo tour with longtime friend and fellow Hall of Fame inductee support act, Todd Rundgren. Daryl also recently performed in front of 65,000 people at the historic American Express BST Hyde Park. And, a new season of his award-winning "Live from Daryl’s House" returned on November 1 on Hall’s dedicated YouTube channel.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton toured recently to rave reviews. The Nashville Scene wrote that "Costello is proving he’s an indefatigable force of nature, and one of the greatest showmen in the history of rock ’n’ roll. (1/30/24)” while in St. Louis the Riverfront Times concluded that "Elvis Costello showed St. Louis Friday that he’s earned his legend status (1/30/24).” The Imposters are: Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher. They will once again be joined on the road by guitarist Charlie Sexton.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Monday, March 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 15 at 10 AM local time at DarylHall.com and ElvisCostello.com.
DARYL HALL AND ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS WITH CHARLIE SEXTON TOUR DATES:
Sun Jun 02 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
Tue Jun 04 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
Thu Jun 06 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms
Sat Jun 08 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Mon Jun 10 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
Wed Jun 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino
Fri Jun 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sun Jun 16 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Tue Jun 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Fri Jun 21 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino
Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Thu Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 6 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Mon Jul 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
Wed Jul 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Fri Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun Jul 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Jul 16 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Jul 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Jul 20 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Mon Jul 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Thu Jul 25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center
Daryl Hall Says 'You were allowed to experiment and allowed to fail' In Their Early Days
Daryl Hall Announces Show With Billy Joel and Another With Todd Rundgren
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth (2022 In Review)
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren Add Second Leg To U.S. Tour
Slash Recruits AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor'- Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'- more
Former Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Returns With Solo Debut Single- The Devil Wears Prada Enter 'Ritual' Era With New Video- more
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Slash Recruits AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor'
Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'
AXS Honoring Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner With Special Broadcast
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Announce Summer Tour
Judas Priest Stream New Album 'Invincible Shield'
Jimmy Buffett's 'University of Bourbon Street' Music Video Celebrates New Orleans
Zach Williams And Dolly Parton Share 'Lookin' For You'
Prong Deliver Visualizer For Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'