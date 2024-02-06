Incubus Celebrating 'Morning View' With U.S. Arena Tour

Incubus have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a U.S. Arena Tour that will find them playing their acclaimed 2001 album "Morning View", along with other songs from their career.

The tour will also include special guests Coheed and Cambria and will be launched on August 23 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will run through September 12th where it wraps up at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Prior to the tour launch, the band will release "Morning View XXIII" as a double album on May 10th, which will feature a re-recording of the classic album. Brandon Boyd had this to say:

"Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as 'Morning View' have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives," said .

"This album helped propel our little art experiment called 'Incubus' into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of it's existence. 'Morning View xxiii' is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!"

Fri Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 24 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Tue Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Sep 03 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Sep 07 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Mon Sep 09 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Sep 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

