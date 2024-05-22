Toad The Wet Sprocket Announce Dulcinea 30th Anniversary Tour

(Think Press) Toad The Wet Sprocket - the trio of founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning - is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all over three decades ago. This year marks a new milestone in their journey with the 30th anniversary of the 1994 platinum selling album Dulcinea.

The band recently spoke with People Magazine about the significance of Dulcinea, their fourth studio album, and upcoming plans to celebrate throughout 2024 on tour headlining, co-headlining with the Gin Blossoms and opening for Barenaked Ladies throughout the summer and fall.

"The band has been in such a better head space," Glen Phillips tells People Magazine. "I think we have grown and are enjoying each other's company more. And so, that translates a lot better to the audience. They can feel that."

He continues, "I learned a lot from Barenaked Ladies on just how to be in a band and how to be with each other and how to lift people up. They are really good role models on just how to be on the road."

Many of the songs from Dulcinea are featured in the band's live and limited edition Dulcinea merchandise and Greatest Hits vinyl is available exclusively at the Toad The Wet Sprocket online store. The Dulcinea vinyl reissue sold-out in two weeks. Fans can also join the band ahead of the show as part of the VIP programs at shows.

TTWS 2024 TOUR DATES

JUL 17 / DEL MAR, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar^

JUL 18 / MONTEREY, CA @ Golden State Theatre^

JUL 19-20 / NOVATO, CA @ HopMonk Tavern^

JUL 22 / PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall^

JUL 23 / SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theatre^

JUL 25 / KALISPELL, MT @ Wachholz College Center^

JUL 26 / GREAT FALLS, MT @ The Newberry^

JUL 28 / FORT COLLINS, CO @ Washington's^

JUL 30 / SPRINGFIELD, MO @ Gillioz Theatre^

AUG 1 / OSHKOSH, WI @ Waterfest at Riverside Park#

AUG 2 / OMAHA, NE @ The Astro Theater#

AUG 3 / MANKATO, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater#

AUG 5 / GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ Meijer Gardens#

AUG 7 / CLEVELAND, OH @ Cain Park#

AUG 8 / TARRYTOWN, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall^

AUG 10 / PORTLAND, ME @ Thompson's Point&

AUG 11 / LEWISTON, NY @ ARTPARK#

AUG 12 / DEERFIELD, MA @ Tree House Brewing^

AUG 13 / MEDFORD, MA @ Chevalier Theatre#

AUG 15 / BETHLEHEM, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center#

AUG 16 / CARY, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheater#

AUG 17 / SUGAR HILL, GA @ The Bowl at Sugar Hill#

AUG 18 / HUBER HEIGHTS, OH @ Rose Music Center#

AUG 20 / RED BANK, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts#

AUG 22 / SELBYVILLE, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion#

AUG 23 / MIDDLEFIELD, CT @ Powder Ridge Mountain Park#

AUG 24 / ESSEX JUNCTION, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition#

AUG 29 / SANTA BARBARA, CA @ Lobero Theatre^

AUG 30 / TEMECULA, CA @ South Coast Winery Resort & Spa^

AUG 31 / COSTA MESA, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheater!

SEPT 16 / CEDAR RAPIDS, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre*

SEPT 17 / MOORHEAD, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater*

SEPT 18 / LINCOLN, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater*

SEPT 20 / ALBUQUERQUE, NM @ Revel*

SEPT 21 / COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater*

SEPT 22 / VAIL, CO @ Gerald Ford Amphitheater*

SEPT 24 / TULSA, OK @ Tulsa Theater*

SEPT 25 / CHESTERFIELD, MO @ The Factory at The District*

SEPT 27 / PITTSBURGH, PA @ Rivers Casino Event Center*

SEPT 28 / CHARLESTON, WV @ Hollywood Casino Event Center*

SEPT 29 / PHOENIXVILLE, PA @ The Colonial Theatre^

OCT 1 / BROOKVILLE, NY @ Tilles Center*

OCT 2/ ROCHESTER, NY @ Kodak Center*

OCT 4 / FRENCH LICK, IN @ French Lick Resort*

OCT 5 / EVANSTON, IL @ Cahn Auditorium^

OCT 17 / COLUMBIA, SC @ Township Auditorium*

OCT 18 / ASHEVILLE, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*

OCT 19 / AUGUSTA, GA @ Bell Auditorium*

OCT 21 / POMPANO BEACH, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater*

OCT 22 / FT. MYERS, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall*

OCT 23 / CLEARWATER, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park*

OCT 25 / MACON, GA @ Macon City Auditorium*

OCT 26 / BILOXI, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino*

OCT 27 / NASHVILLE, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

OCT 29 / AMES, IA @ Stephens Auditorium*

OCT 30 / ROCHESTER, MN @ Mayo Civic Center*

NOV 1 / PEORIA, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater*

NOV 2 / SALINA, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre*

NOV 3 / SIOUX FALLS, SD @ Washington Pavilion*

NOV 6 / DULUTH, MN @ Symphony Hall*

NOV 7 / MADISON, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts*

NOV 8 / MT. PLEASANT, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino*

^TTWS Headlining date

#TTWS co-headlining with Gin Blossoms

&TTWS @ Guster's On The Ocean Festival

!TTWS opening for Counting Crows

*TTWS opening for Barenaked Ladies

