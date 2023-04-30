Toad The Wet Sprocket Share 'Best Of Me (2023)'

(Sideways Media) Toad The Wet Sprocket release a new track "Best of Me (2023)" ahead of their highly anticipated U.S. Headlining tour beginning next month. This version of the track more closely aligns with the version fans hear live.



"We were extremely fortunate to get the legendary Michael McDonald to sing the backups on the song 'Best of Me'." It was the lead single from their 2021 release Starting Now. "But, since he was too busy to helicopter out on tour every night, we wanted to release the original version. A frequent request from our fans, especially when we play this on tour," the band explains.



The single will be included on a revamped greatest hits album ALL YOU WANT (Bonus Edition), available May 26, 2023 on streaming services. That same day, they will launch vinyl and CD pre-orders followed closely by the first date of their U.S. headlining tour which will take them to 40 cities across the country to once again reconnect with their fans and share their music.



Throughout their career, Toad the Wet Sprocket - led by founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning - has remained committed to creating music that is both meaningful and accessible. Their songs are filled with introspective lyrics, melodic guitars and vocal harmonies that have resonated with fans for decades. As part of their 2023 ALL YOU WANT Tour, audiences can expect to hear classic hits as well as deep cut favorites from the band's extensive catalog.

Stream the song and see the tour dates below:

ON TOUR

MAY 31 / DEL MAR, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar

JUN 1 / SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA @ The Coach House

JUN 3 / SANTA FE, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino (MP)

JUN 5 / HOUSTON, TX @ House of Blues (MP)

JUN 6 / FORT WORTH, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall (MP)

JUN 7 / AUSTIN, TX @ The Paramount Theatre (MP)

JUN 8 / DALLAS, TX @ House of Blues (MP)

JUN 10 / PEACHTREE CITY, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater (MP)

JUN 11 / CHARLESTON, SC @ Charleston Music Hall (MP)

JUN 12 / DURHAM, NC @ The Carolina (MP)

JUN 13 / ANNAPOLIS, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

JUN 15 / TYSONS, VA @ Capital One Hall (MP)

JUN 16 / BOSTON, MA @ The Wilbur (MP)

JUN 17 / NORTHAMPTON, MA @ The Pines Theater (MP) + (GB)

JUN 18 / NASHUA, NH @ Nashua Center (MP)

JUN 20 / FAIRFIELD, CT @ The Warehouse

JUN 21 / NEWTON, NJ @ The Newton Theater

JUN 22 / CANADAIGUA, NY @ Lincoln Hill Farms (MP)

JUN 23 / GLENSIDE, PA @ Keswick Theatre (MP)

JUN 25 / KENT, OH @ The Kent Stage (MP)

JUN 26 / CINCINNATI, OH @ Taft Theatre (MP)

JUN 27 / KALAMAZOO, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe (MP)

JUN 28 / EVANSTON, IL @ Cahn Auditorium (MP)

JUN 30 / BEAVER CREEK, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

JUL 1 / TELLURIDE, CO @ Sheridan Opera House

JUL 2 / BELLVUE, CO @ The Mishawaka

JUL 3 / ARVADA, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

JUL 5 / OJAI, CA @ The Canyon @ The Libbey Bowl

JUL 6 / MENLO PARK, CA @ The Guild Theatre

JUL 7 / NOVATO, CA @ HopMonk Tavern (SOLD OUT)

JUL 8 / SACRAMENTO, CA @ Crest Theatre

JUL 11 / SPOKANE, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater

JUL 13 / FEDERAL WAY, WA @ Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center

JUL 14 / EDMONDS, WA @ Edmonds Center for the Arts

JUL 15 / PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall

JUL 16 / BOISE, ID @ The Egyptian Theatre

JUL 18 / REDDING, CA @ Cascade Theater

JUL 19 / NOVATO, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern

