AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain

(hennemusic) AC/DC rocked its 1979 classic, "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)", during a May 29 concert in Seville, Spain, and pro-shot video of the performance has surfaced online.

The "Highway To Hell" track served as the opening song (according to setlist.fm) during the first of two nights at the city's Estadio La Cartuja, which marked the fourth date of the band's recently-launched Power Up World Tour.

The 2024 series - which opened a few weeks earlier with a pair of shows in Gelsenkirchen, Germany - is in support of AC/DC's 2020 album, "Power Up." Recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien in Vancouver in 2018, the album sees guitarist Angus Young joined by three members of the group's "Back In Black" lineup - singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd - alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who stepped in for co-founder Malcolm Young after he retired in 2014 due to dementia before passing away in 2017.

"Power Up" debuted at No. 1 in more than 20 countries; get more details on the new tour and watch pro-shot video from Spain here.

