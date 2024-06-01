Bad Omens Stream 'Concrete Jungle [The OST]'

(The Oriel Company) Bad Omens release their highly-anticipated radical new project, Concrete Jungle [The OST], via Sumerian Records. The 26 tracks are an ambitious exploration of the band's varied musical influences and take listeners on an expansive sonic journey.

Described as an experimental expansion of the band's acclaimed album 'THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND,' the new project not only contains original solo tracks, but incorporates carefully-crafted interludes, re-imagined versions of beloved tracks such as "ARTIFICIAL SUICIDE," and six live-recorded songs.

Moreso, the CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST] sees Bad Omens stepping into their most collaborative endeavor, including on the captivating focus track "ANYTHING > HUMAN" with ERRA.

With additional tracks boasting features from Bob Vylan, WARGASM (UK), and more, the album proves itself to be another sonically compelling, dynamic release from the band as they continue to push boundaries and redefine rock.

Furthermore, each new track is accompanied by a stunningly animated visual conceptualized by Noah Sebastian, brought to life with artwork drawn by Nicola Izzo with Chiara Parisi as colors assistant and animated by Brainticke Studios - experience each one below:

Related Stories

Bad Omens and Poppy Deliver 'V.A.N.' Video

Bad Omens Reveal Rescheduled Concrete Forever Dates

Bad Omens Top Alternative Radio Chart With 'Just Pretend'

Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'

News > Bad Omens