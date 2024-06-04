BABYMETAL Announce North American Tour

(Live Nation) Japanese kawaii metal band BABYMETAL announced their fall headline tour across North America, with support from Scene Queen on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, November 5 in Orlando, FL at the Hard Rock Orlando, with additional stops in Charlotte, Madison, New York, Oklahoma City and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, December 3 in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and American Express presales in select markets beginning Tuesday, June 4 at 11am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at livenation.com.
BABYMETAL recently collaborated with German electronicore band Electric Callboy on a new song titled, "RATATATA," which was released May 23. The song masterfully fuses the signature styles of both bands, seamlessly blending their worlds and pushing the music to exhilarating new limits. The song was an immediate international hit, racking up over 5 million streams on Spotify in the first week. The music video amassed over 7 million views to date and was Trending on YouTube in over a dozen countries.
BABYMETAL 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Nov 05 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Orlando^
Wed Nov 06 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Hollywood
Tue Nov 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore^
Wed Nov 13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Fri Nov 15 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
Mon Nov 16 - Richmond, VA - The National*
Mon Nov 18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5^*
Thu Nov 21 - Bethlehem, PA - WindStar Creek Event Center
Sat Nov 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Music Center^
Sun Nov 24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Tue Nov 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
Wed Nov 27 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant
Fri Nov 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion^
Sat Nov 30 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
Tue Dec 03 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues^
^ Support To Be Announced
* not a Live Nation date
