Dethklok and Babymetal Announced Special Babyklok Shows

(Adrenaline PR) Dethklok returns to American stages with the Mutilation on a Spring Night tour, featuring special guests DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon, and can now reveal a special two-night event with Babymetal.

The Babyklok Tour resumes for two nights only at The Masonic in San Francisco. BABYMETAL and DETHKLOK coheadline, with support from DragonForce on April 24 and Nekrogoblikon on April 25.

Dethklok is an illustrated/animated virtual powerhouse, occupying an elite space alongside Gorillaz. Except DETHKLOK is bigger, better, more brutal, and totally legendary.

Last year's BABYKLOK co-headlining trek was the first DETHKLOK tour in over a decade. "I had no idea how much fun the Babyklok tour would be," remembers Dethklok mastermind and Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small. "The Babymetal girls are delightful, like three princesses from outer space, great singers, and great dancers.

"Their band is bonkers good. Being on tour with Babymetal was a dream come true. I fell in love with the girls, the band, and their whole crew, and they threw down every night. An amazing group - lightning in a bottle. I'm so excited to share the stage with them, catch up, and hang out. I'm so glad this came together so we can reunite with our great pals."

Related Stories

Dethklok Announce The Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour

Dethklok Release 'The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)'

Babymetal And Dethklok Announce North American Babyklok Tour

Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed Of Several Guitars

News > Dethklok